Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

