Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

