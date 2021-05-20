Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.47.

Shares of LUG stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. 171,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at C$442,328.84. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23. Insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171 over the last three months.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

