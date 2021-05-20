LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post $10.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $39.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

