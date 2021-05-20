Maeve O’meara Sells 76,439 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of Castlight Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $274.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 923,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

