MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.03.
MAG traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$24.04. 113,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.70.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.