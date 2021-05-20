MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.03.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$24.04. 113,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 105.90 and a quick ratio of 105.33. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$15.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.70.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.17. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.