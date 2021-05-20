Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho increased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $530.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

