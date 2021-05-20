Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

