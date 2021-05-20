Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $43.50 at Raymond James

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $405,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $471,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $482,000. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

