Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 171.79 Average PT from Analysts

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.79 ($2.24).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

EMG stock opened at GBX 168.45 ($2.20) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.56. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.48 ($2.25). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.