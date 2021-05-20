Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.26. 1,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

