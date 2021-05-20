MannKind (MNKD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/19/2021 – MannKind is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

5/6/2021 – MannKind was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

MNKD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in MannKind by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 2,425.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,336,983 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

