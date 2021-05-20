Manulife Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,396 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,542% compared to the average volume of 85 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,421,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,467,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

