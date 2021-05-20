MAPS Price Reaches $1.06 on Top Exchanges (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 24.7% against the dollar. MAPS has a total market cap of $47.45 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAPS alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.70 or 0.01134298 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,770,645 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.