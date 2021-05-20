Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 735,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

