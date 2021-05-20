Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $7.89 on Thursday, hitting $1,474.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,540. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,074.45 and a 12-month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,470.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,268.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.82.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

