Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

