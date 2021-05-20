Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after purchasing an additional 312,109 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in APA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

APA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 90,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,473,324. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

