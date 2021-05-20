Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 262,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,554,660. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

