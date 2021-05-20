Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $249.77. The stock had a trading volume of 149,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,922. The company has a market cap of $293.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

