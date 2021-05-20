Mark A. Augusti Sells 54,552 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,311 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $5,848.80.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit