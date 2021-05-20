Mark A. Augusti Sells 54,552 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark A. Augusti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Augusti sold 7,311 shares of Conformis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $5,848.80.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Conformis by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conformis by 112.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

