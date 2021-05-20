Marketing Services S.A. Total Sells 500,000 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 600 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

