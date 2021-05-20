Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $143,622.65 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 67.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $143,622.65 and approximately $13.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.30 or 0.07009668 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00179778 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects



