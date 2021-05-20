Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.88

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.