Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,049,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MATX opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $1,107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Matson by 37.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

