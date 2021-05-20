Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys 960,900 Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960,900 shares during the quarter. Yatsen makes up approximately 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $41,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,650,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,913,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,534,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

YSG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,314. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

