Matthews International Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 189.03, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

