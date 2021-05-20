Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after acquiring an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

