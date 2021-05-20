Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

MXIM stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.61. 3,827,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,921. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,041. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 252.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 445.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,490,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.