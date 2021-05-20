McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

MCKS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £212.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.80. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12).

Get McKay Securities alerts:

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.