McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.
MCKS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £212.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.80. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12).
