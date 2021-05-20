MD Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11,793.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Stryker by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.75.

SYK stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.97. 8,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,988. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

