MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 415,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 92,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.2285 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

