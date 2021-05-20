MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 234,915 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $53.69. 611,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,649,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

