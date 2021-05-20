MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after buying an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,385,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,181,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

