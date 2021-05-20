MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report $454.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.99 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $509.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.76. 11,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

