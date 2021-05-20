Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE:SPG opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.