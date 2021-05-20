Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200-day moving average is $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

