Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 2.04% of Ellomay Capital worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $377.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; one PV plant in Spain with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of TalavÃ¡n, CÃ¡ceres, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

