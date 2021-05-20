Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 6,065 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

