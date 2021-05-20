Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $16.16 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $4.24 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $577.20 or 0.01432705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00546985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00019001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004119 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

