MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 4.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $5,627,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,322.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,263.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,514.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,601.89.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.