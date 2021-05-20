Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

