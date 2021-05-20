Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $24.09. 2,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 163,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair started coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a market cap of $804.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

