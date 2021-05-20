Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,598,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,224,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.
  • On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $31,400.00.
  • On Monday, April 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $35,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $34,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $44,200.00.
  • On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Comments


