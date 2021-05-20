Michelle L. Basil Sells 204 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $11,417.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

