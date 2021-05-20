Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.66 and a 200-day moving average of $231.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.1% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 28,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

