MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $2,936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

