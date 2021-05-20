MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.09 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $5,042,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $2,936,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MicroVision by 100.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroVision (MVIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit