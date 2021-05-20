Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 6%

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO)’s stock price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 1,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.