MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Earnings Results

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MNSO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 6,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,455. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

