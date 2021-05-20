Minter Network (BIP) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $44.12 million and $150,514.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00451015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00204859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00026134 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,151,839,364 coins and its circulating supply is 3,946,629,797 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

